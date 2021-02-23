Way below optimal: Pens beat Caps 3-2

The Washington Capitals played a mostly miserable game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. But mostly miserable is sometimes also partially passable, which is how the Caps somehow got a standings point out of the night.
The Caps got crushed in the first period, spotting the Penguins a one-goal lead thanks to Evgeni Malkin on the power play. Washington fought back in the second period with two big goals — one from Richard Panik and one from Conor Sheary — only to lose their lead on the very next shift as Jake Guentzel tipped in a tying goal.
Both teams turtled in the third, pushing us into overtime, which is where Kasperi Kapanen won it.
Caps lose.
Don’t Panik!@budlight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/bDbXj7whT1
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2021
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsPens Of course I olive this look. pic.twitter.com/Y4hB1hjTFx
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) February 24, 2021
Not a great game, but here’s a silver lining: a tremendous effort by rookie Vitek Vanacek, who stopped 34 (!) of 36 shots through regulation. He still had some iffy plays and some honking rebounds, but that’s a darn fine effort in his portion of the ice.
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Penguins
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On