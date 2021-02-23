Home / News / A first look at the Washington Capitals wearing their new Reverse Retro jerseys

A first look at the Washington Capitals wearing their new Reverse Retro jerseys

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

February 23, 2021 9:04 pm

The Washington Capitals’ new Reverse Retro jerseys finally made their long-awaited debut Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The jersey features the Screaming Eagle logo, which the Capitals introduced in 1995 and retired in 2007, as well as a CAPITALS stripe – the first of its kind in the ’90s. The team’s old Capitol Dome logo is on the shoulder.

Before the season started, the Caps had the top-selling Reverse Retro design in the NHL and the league’s online store sold out of Alex Ovechkin authentic jerseys in minutes.

A recent RMNB poll of over 3,000 Capitals fans confirmed the sweater’s popularity. The team’s Reverse Retro jersey is the most liked specialty jersey in the Alex Ovechkin Era and the Screaming Eagle is the most beloved team logo.

Richard Panik scored the first goal in the new Reverse Retro sweaters while NBC Sports Washington revealed during the telecast that Sergei Gonchar scored the first goal in Screaming Eagle history.

Richard Panik goal

Conor Sheary goal

Game shots

Warmups

Celebrity sightings

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington

