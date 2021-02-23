A first look at the Washington Capitals wearing their new Reverse Retro jerseys

The Washington Capitals’ new Reverse Retro jerseys finally made their long-awaited debut Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The jersey features the Screaming Eagle logo, which the Capitals introduced in 1995 and retired in 2007, as well as a CAPITALS stripe – the first of its kind in the ’90s. The team’s old Capitol Dome logo is on the shoulder.
Before the season started, the Caps had the top-selling Reverse Retro design in the NHL and the league’s online store sold out of Alex Ovechkin authentic jerseys in minutes.
A recent RMNB poll of over 3,000 Capitals fans confirmed the sweater’s popularity. The team’s Reverse Retro jersey is the most liked specialty jersey in the Alex Ovechkin Era and the Screaming Eagle is the most beloved team logo.
Richard Panik scored the first goal in the new Reverse Retro sweaters while NBC Sports Washington revealed during the telecast that Sergei Gonchar scored the first goal in Screaming Eagle history.
Dick Panik sandwiched by two future Hall of Famers pic.twitter.com/FuqEh4oaVx
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) February 24, 2021
Can we talk about how good both of these Reverse Retro jerseys look? pic.twitter.com/bChEI4ATXV
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) February 24, 2021
past meet present.#ALLCAPS | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/2JTPiN6HQn
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 23, 2021
tallest eagle in the league pic.twitter.com/XDP0CpeJho
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 23, 2021
Here's TJ Oshie rocking a Capitals Reverse Retro hat featuring the Capitol Dome pic.twitter.com/bkMCyhO6ed
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) February 24, 2021
does it ever just how fast the
drive you crazy night changes? pic.twitter.com/GgJ4BPnjfY
— jess (@vranapuck) February 24, 2021
𝙬𝙚𝙚𝙚𝙚𝙚𝙚𝙚𝙚 pic.twitter.com/sX9xHplafO
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 24, 2021
Getting ready to watch the @Capitals on @NBCSWashington in my favorite red! #ReverseRetros pic.twitter.com/s6RjkO9iQd
— Peter Bondra (@PeterBondra12) February 23, 2021
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Penguins
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On