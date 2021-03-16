Caps beat Isles 3-1 as Ovi hits more milestones

The two top teams in the East, the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders, met for a big battle on Tuesday. Your Washington Capitals emerged victorious.
TJ Oshie scored the game’s first goal, cleaning up a Kuznetsov rebound. Then Alex Ovechkin took an Ovi Shot from the Ovi Spot to pass Phil Esposito with his 718th goal. Nick Backstrom added a power-play goal 28 seconds into the third period, taking a great pass from Jakub Vrana to make it 3-0. Then, Oliver Wahlstrom scored as an iffy penalty from Jakub Vrana and a failed clear by Zdeno Chara cost Samsonov his shutout. But that was it.
Caps win! Six in a row!
Kuznetsov broke his stick cross-checking Barzal #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/moIfd6epY4
— Alec Gearty (@gearty83) March 16, 2021
Meme que define o Ceps… #ALLCAPS #CapsIsles pic.twitter.com/qYZAf52ZWy
— Washington Capitals Brasil 🇧🇷 (@WCapitalsBR) March 17, 2021
#JoeBSuitOfTheNight #CapsIsles Top’ of the puck drop to ya @JoeBpXp pic.twitter.com/CyKc4HSVcY
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) March 16, 2021
This was a good game. It wasn’t a silly blowout like Monday against the Sabres. The Caps did not drive play or run up the score. To be honest, they kinda got trounced in puck possession. But overall it was competitive and close, and the Caps won it against the current/temporary tenants of first place. That’s a huge two points, and now I think I know which of the two is the better team.
It’s not the one with Barry Trotz behind the bench.
The Caps now have two days off before they host the Rangers.
