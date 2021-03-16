Home / News / Alex Ovechkin becomes 35th player in NHL history to record 1,300 points

Alex Ovechkin becomes 35th player in NHL history to record 1,300 points

By Ian Oland

March 16, 2021 8:19 pm

Alex Ovechkin just hit another big milestone.

With his second-period assist, Ovechkin registered his 1,300th career point. Ovi is the 35th player in NHL history to reach the mark.

Video

Ovi received a secondary assist on a TJ Oshie goal. Ovi carried the puck up the ice and passed to Evgeny Kuznetsov who hit the post on a shot. Oshie potted the rebound to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead.

According to the Capitals PR, Ovechkin is the 20th player in NHL history to reach the mark in fewer than 1,200 games played (1,177), and only Brett Hull (705g) reached the mark with at least 700 goals scored. Ovechkin is the second active player to reach the mark.

NHL all-time points leaders

Rank Player Years PTS
1. Wayne Gretzky 1979-99 2857
2. Jaromir Jagr 1990-18 1921
3. Mark Messier 1979-04 1887
4. Gordie Howe 1946-80 1850
5. Ron Francis 1981-04 1798
6. Marcel Dionne 1971-89 1771
7. Steve Yzerman 1983-06 1755
8. Mario Lemieux 1984-06 1723
9. Joe Sakic 1988-09 1641
10. Phil Esposito 1963-81 1590
11. Ray Bourque 1979-01 1579
12. Mark Recchi 1988-11 1533
13. Paul Coffey 1980-01 1531
14. Joe Thornton 1997-21 1521
15. Stan Mikita 1958-80 1467
16. Teemu Selanne 1992-14 1457
17. Bryan Trottier 1975-94 1425
18. Adam Oates 1985-04 1420
19. Doug Gilmour 1983-03 1414
20. Dale Hawerchuk 1981-97 1409
21. Jari Kurri 1980-98 1398
22. Luc Robitaille 1986-06 1394
23. Brett Hull 1986-06 1391
24. Mike Modano 1989-11 1374
25. John Bucyk 1955-78 1369
26. Brendan Shanahan 1987-09 1354
27. Guy Lafleur 1971-91 1353
28. Mats Sundin 1990-09 1349
29. Denis Savard 1980-97 1338
  Dave Andreychuk 1982-06 1338
31. Mike Gartner 1979-98 1335
32. Pierre Turgeon 1987-07 1327
33. Gilbert Perreault 1970-87 1326
34. Jarome Iginla 1996-17 1300
Alex Ovechkin 2005-21 1300
36. Sidney Crosby 2005-21 1292

Update: Alex Ovechkin also scored in the second period, marking his second big milestone of the game. Ovechkin passed Phil Esposito for sixth all-time in goals.

