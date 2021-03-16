Alex Ovechkin becomes 35th player in NHL history to record 1,300 points

By Ian Oland
Alex Ovechkin just hit another big milestone.
With his second-period assist, Ovechkin registered his 1,300th career point. Ovi is the 35th player in NHL history to reach the mark.
Slamajamma Oshie pic.twitter.com/yKtPlMNOod
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 17, 2021
Ovi received a secondary assist on a TJ Oshie goal. Ovi carried the puck up the ice and passed to Evgeny Kuznetsov who hit the post on a shot. Oshie potted the rebound to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead.
According to the Capitals PR, Ovechkin is the 20th player in NHL history to reach the mark in fewer than 1,200 games played (1,177), and only Brett Hull (705g) reached the mark with at least 700 goals scored. Ovechkin is the second active player to reach the mark.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 17, 2021
|Rank
|Player
|Years
|PTS
|1.
|Wayne Gretzky
|1979-99
|2857
|2.
|Jaromir Jagr
|1990-18
|1921
|3.
|Mark Messier
|1979-04
|1887
|4.
|Gordie Howe
|1946-80
|1850
|5.
|Ron Francis
|1981-04
|1798
|6.
|Marcel Dionne
|1971-89
|1771
|7.
|Steve Yzerman
|1983-06
|1755
|8.
|Mario Lemieux
|1984-06
|1723
|9.
|Joe Sakic
|1988-09
|1641
|10.
|Phil Esposito
|1963-81
|1590
|11.
|Ray Bourque
|1979-01
|1579
|12.
|Mark Recchi
|1988-11
|1533
|13.
|Paul Coffey
|1980-01
|1531
|14.
|Joe Thornton
|1997-21
|1521
|15.
|Stan Mikita
|1958-80
|1467
|16.
|Teemu Selanne
|1992-14
|1457
|17.
|Bryan Trottier
|1975-94
|1425
|18.
|Adam Oates
|1985-04
|1420
|19.
|Doug Gilmour
|1983-03
|1414
|20.
|Dale Hawerchuk
|1981-97
|1409
|21.
|Jari Kurri
|1980-98
|1398
|22.
|Luc Robitaille
|1986-06
|1394
|23.
|Brett Hull
|1986-06
|1391
|24.
|Mike Modano
|1989-11
|1374
|25.
|John Bucyk
|1955-78
|1369
|26.
|Brendan Shanahan
|1987-09
|1354
|27.
|Guy Lafleur
|1971-91
|1353
|28.
|Mats Sundin
|1990-09
|1349
|29.
|Denis Savard
|1980-97
|1338
|Dave Andreychuk
|1982-06
|1338
|31.
|Mike Gartner
|1979-98
|1335
|32.
|Pierre Turgeon
|1987-07
|1327
|33.
|Gilbert Perreault
|1970-87
|1326
|34.
|Jarome Iginla
|1996-17
|1300
|Alex Ovechkin
|2005-21
|1300
|36.
|Sidney Crosby
|2005-21
|1292
Update: Alex Ovechkin also scored in the second period, marking his second big milestone of the game. Ovechkin passed Phil Esposito for sixth all-time in goals.
