Alex Ovechkin becomes 35th player in NHL history to record 1,300 points

Alex Ovechkin just hit another big milestone.

With his second-period assist, Ovechkin registered his 1,300th career point. Ovi is the 35th player in NHL history to reach the mark.

Ovi received a secondary assist on a TJ Oshie goal. Ovi carried the puck up the ice and passed to Evgeny Kuznetsov who hit the post on a shot. Oshie potted the rebound to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead.

According to the Capitals PR, Ovechkin is the 20th player in NHL history to reach the mark in fewer than 1,200 games played (1,177), and only Brett Hull (705g) reached the mark with at least 700 goals scored. Ovechkin is the second active player to reach the mark.

Alex Ovechkin recorded the secondary assist on Oshie’s goal, marking his 1,300th career point. He becomes the 35th player in NHL history and the second active player to reach the 1,300-point milestone. pic.twitter.com/9hcBq7eI8d — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 17, 2021

NHL all-time points leaders

Rank Player Years PTS 1. Wayne Gretzky 1979-99 2857 2. Jaromir Jagr 1990-18 1921 3. Mark Messier 1979-04 1887 4. Gordie Howe 1946-80 1850 5. Ron Francis 1981-04 1798 6. Marcel Dionne 1971-89 1771 7. Steve Yzerman 1983-06 1755 8. Mario Lemieux 1984-06 1723 9. Joe Sakic 1988-09 1641 10. Phil Esposito 1963-81 1590 11. Ray Bourque 1979-01 1579 12. Mark Recchi 1988-11 1533 13. Paul Coffey 1980-01 1531 14. Joe Thornton 1997-21 1521 15. Stan Mikita 1958-80 1467 16. Teemu Selanne 1992-14 1457 17. Bryan Trottier 1975-94 1425 18. Adam Oates 1985-04 1420 19. Doug Gilmour 1983-03 1414 20. Dale Hawerchuk 1981-97 1409 21. Jari Kurri 1980-98 1398 22. Luc Robitaille 1986-06 1394 23. Brett Hull 1986-06 1391 24. Mike Modano 1989-11 1374 25. John Bucyk 1955-78 1369 26. Brendan Shanahan 1987-09 1354 27. Guy Lafleur 1971-91 1353 28. Mats Sundin 1990-09 1349 29. Denis Savard 1980-97 1338 Dave Andreychuk 1982-06 1338 31. Mike Gartner 1979-98 1335 32. Pierre Turgeon 1987-07 1327 33. Gilbert Perreault 1970-87 1326 34. Jarome Iginla 1996-17 1300 Alex Ovechkin 2005-21 1300 36. Sidney Crosby 2005-21 1292

Update: Alex Ovechkin also scored in the second period, marking his second big milestone of the game. Ovechkin passed Phil Esposito for sixth all-time in goals.

