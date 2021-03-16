Alex Ovechkin scores 718th career goal passing Phil Esposito for sixth all-time

Only Ovi.

Minutes after registering his 1,300th career point, Alex Ovechkin continued his Milestone Party with his 618th career goal.

The tally moved Ovechkin past longtime Bruin great Phil Esposito for sixth all-time on the NHL goals list.

Ovechkin scored — from where else? — in his office on a power play. Ovechkin took a perfectly placed Justin Schultz pass and one-timed it past an overwhelmed Semyon Varlamov — Ovechkin’s former teammate.

“Farewell, Phil!” NBC Sports Washington’s Joe Beninati yelled after the tally. “Ovechkin moves past the great Esposito!!”

The goal, Ovechkin’s 12th of the season, gave the Capitals a 2-0 lead.

Ovechkin received a congratulations video from Esposito over the Capital One Arena jumbotron.

“I gotta tell you, man, congratulations,” Esposito said. “You’re a great player. I don’t know how the hell you score all those goals with the way these guys block shots.”

And now a message from the great Phil Esposito for Alex Ovechkin on taking over sixth place on the all-time goals list!#ALLCAPS | #Gr8 pic.twitter.com/8NydChJFE8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 17, 2021

Ovechkin now turns his attention to Marcel Dionne, who ranks fifth all-time with 731 goals.

