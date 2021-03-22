Claimed! Travis Boyd reunites with Braden Holtby, Nate Schmidt, and Jay Beagle in Vancouver

The Vancouver Capitals are at it again!

Monday, Vancouver claimed Travis Boyd off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. According to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, the Leafs were trying to save cap space ahead of the April 12 trade deadline by stashing Boyd on their taxi squad and only going with a 20-man roster.

That plan, uh, did not work.

Vancouver claims Travis Boyd off waivers from Toronto. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 22, 2021

Boyd, who is only making $700k this season, has scored three goals and tallied five assists while only playing 9:40 per game on the fourth line. Described as a “fan favorite” by a Toronto blog, Boyd had become a popular depth player on the first-place Leafs.

Here’s Steve Dangle’s reaction to the claim.

The 27-year-old Boyd now joins two other members of the Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup championship team, Braden Holtby and Jay Beagle, and former Capital/friend/fellow Development Camp participant/Minnesotan Nate Schmidt.

Holtby is 4-6-2 this season (.894 S%) while Schmidt has 11 points (3g, 8a) and Beagle has chipped in five of his own (1g, 4a).

Hockey Night In Canada now doing investigative deep dives into NHL players, like our very own “Turtle Boy” Braden Holtby.

We recommend a blueberry vegan smoothie or prune jerky. (Thanks Reddit!) pic.twitter.com/ovJatDCY10 — The Jeff O'Neil Show (@jeffoneilshow) March 22, 2021

The Canucks have 35 points and sit two points out the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division.