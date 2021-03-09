Caps vs Devils pregame: Pit stop

The Capitals have journeyed home for a quick stop to host the New Jersey Devils. The team is, of course, still without Tom Wilson but will keep Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and TJ Oshie on the top line together. The good guys will be the ones in the snazzy reverse retro jerseys.

Puck will drop at 7 PM and Pete will have your recap.

Record 8-11-2 14-6-4 Shot Attempt % 52.1% 49.8% PDO 99.1 101.5 Power Play 12.9% 26.2% Penalty Kill 65.1% 82.1%

Projected Lines

Thanks to Samantha Pell at the Post for the lines. Vitek Vanecek will start in goal:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie

Vrana – Kuznetsov – Sprong

Sheary – Eller – Panik

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 🌮 🚽 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 🌮 🌮 🌮 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 🌮 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 🤷 🌮 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 3/19 3/20 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Storylines

Barzal Goal

It’s been a few days, but I haven’t stopped thinking about this Mat Barzal goal. I apologize that I’m giving you something good to watch that involves the New York Islanders:

MAT BARZAL ARE YOU KIDDING WITH THIS GOAL SORCERY pic.twitter.com/YdQ3QKc2IH — Isles on MSG+ (@IslesMSGN) March 6, 2021

