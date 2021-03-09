Caps vs Devils pregame: Pit stop

By Elyse Bailey
The Capitals have journeyed home for a quick stop to host the New Jersey Devils. The team is, of course, still without Tom Wilson but will keep Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and TJ Oshie on the top line together. The good guys will be the ones in the snazzy reverse retro jerseys.
|Record
|8-11-2
|14-6-4
|Shot Attempt %
|52.1%
|49.8%
|PDO
|99.1
|101.5
|Power Play
|12.9%
|26.2%
|Penalty Kill
|65.1%
|82.1%
Thanks to Samantha Pell at the Post for the lines. Vitek Vanecek will start in goal:
Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie
Vrana – Kuznetsov – Sprong
Sheary – Eller – Panik
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Dillon – Carlson
Orlov – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
|WSH
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|BOS
|🌮
|🚽
|🌮
|🚽
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|NJD
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|3/9
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|PHI
|🚽
|😷
|🌮
|3/13
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|NYI
|🌮
|🌮
|3/15
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|PIT
|🤷
|🤷
|🚽
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|4/29
|5/1
|NYR
|🚽
|🚽
|3/19
|3/20
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|BUF
|🌮
|🌮
|🌮
|🤷
|🌮
|😷
|4/13
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed
It’s been a few days, but I haven’t stopped thinking about this Mat Barzal goal. I apologize that I’m giving you something good to watch that involves the New York Islanders:
MAT BARZAL ARE YOU KIDDING WITH THIS GOAL
SORCERY pic.twitter.com/YdQ3QKc2IH
— Isles on MSG+ (@IslesMSGN) March 6, 2021
