Home / News / Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and TJ Oshie remain together on top line, Vitek Vanecek to start against Devils

Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and TJ Oshie remain together on top line, Vitek Vanecek to start against Devils

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

March 9, 2021 12:40 pm

The Washington Capitals returned to the ice on Tuesday after an off day Monday. They play the New Jersey Devils Tuesday night at home.

After scoring two of the Capitals’ three goals against the Philadelphia Flyers, Peter Laviolette will keep the Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and TJ Oshie top line together.

Here are the lines via The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

The Capitals dominated the Flyers at even strength after a sleepy start, out-attempting them 45-32 (58.4%) at 5v5 via Natural Stat Trick.

All four Capitals lines, which will remain together against the Devils, pushed play.

The first line generated two goals with pretty passing plays. TJ Oshie found Alex Ovechkin for a tap-in 15:!1 into the second period.

Later, the line combined for Nick Jensen’s first goal in 84 years.

Vitek Vanecek will also return as a starter despite a scintillating 36-save performance by Ilya Samsonov.

Laviolette recently said that the team has “no real plan” for who starts or not and will re-evaluate things day-to-day with Vanecek and Samsonov.

The Capitals will wear their Reverse Retro jerseys for the second time this season tonight.

, , ,