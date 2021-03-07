Brad Marchand crosschecks player in the back of head two days after calling Tom Wilson’s hit a ‘f*cking cheapshot’

Oh, the irony. You could cut it with a knife.

Sunday, Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand crosschecked New Jersey Devils defenseman Ty Smith in the back of the head. It was just another day at the office for Marchand who is one of the biggest pests in the National Hockey League. But tonight’s play felt especially grating considering an interview he gave two days ago.

Video

#NHLBruins Brad Marchand cross checks #NJDevils Ty Smith in the back of the head, no penalty 👀 pic.twitter.com/ph91qZBbWM — Hockey Hound (@HockeyHoundShow) March 7, 2021

During the second period of the Bruins’ 1-0 loss, Marchand can be seen in the crease with Smith as a referee blows the play dead. Marchand then cross-checked Smith from behind directly in the neck, sending the young Calder Trophy candidate to the ice in pain. You could say Marchand took a liberty on a guy in a vulnerable spot.

Here's the battle in front between Brad Marchand and Ty Smith.

🎥 @NESN pic.twitter.com/RngHVhI6KC — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) March 7, 2021

If that sounds familiar, that’s because Marchand literally said those words Friday while responding to a question about Tom Wilson’s hit on Brandon Carlo.

"That was a bull**** hit" Brad Marchand responds to Tom Wilson's hit on Brandon Carlo. pic.twitter.com/HvdBMGKKN3 — NESN (@NESN) March 6, 2021

“That was a bullsh*t hit,” Marchand said. “Brando had his head down in the corner. He took a liberty on a guy in a vulnerable spot. That’s a f*cking cheap shot there. We lost a great player. It’s great to see him skate off the ice by himself but he was obviously in a bad spot. That’s a bad hit.”

[Does best DoPS narrator voice.] This is gaslighting.

The lack of self-awareness Marchand has is truly remarkable. Per Sportstrac, Marchand has been fined or suspended 11 different times during his NHL career. He’s run guys, cheap-shotted guys, licked people.

Maybe next time he should pass on sharing his opinion.