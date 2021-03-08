Road trip complete: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals ended their five-game road trip in a very positive way, taking down the Philadelphia Flyers by a final score of 3-1. The Caps four wins on the trip has them second in the East Division with a game in hand on the surging New York Islanders.
The Caps were outshot by the Flyers 37 to 27 but out-attempted them at five-on-five 45 to 32.
Nick Jensen has recorded four points (1g, 3a) over his last six games. Jensen has recorded eight points (1g, 7a) in 21 games this season, matching his point total from last season in 47 fewer games.
