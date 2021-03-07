Flattening Philly: Caps beat Flyers 3-1

A Tom Wilson-less Washington Capitals ventured into hostile territory as they took on the Philadelphia Flyers for only the second time this season. It feels like the Caps haven’t beaten Philly in 12 years so it’s about time to change that…right?
Joel Farabee slotted home his 11th of the season to give Philadelphia the early 1-0 lead. The Great Eight tied things up off of a great feed from TJ Oshie and Dmitry Orlov gave the Caps a lead as he found the back of the net in the last seconds of the second period.
Nick Jensen’s first goal as a member of the Capitals extended the lead.
Caps beat Flyers 3-1!
Tuesday night the Caps finally return home and will play host to the New Jersey Devils. The East Division is incredibly tight at the top and you need to take every single point against a team like the Devils.
