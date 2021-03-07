Tom Wilson will not appeal seven-game suspension

Washington forward Tom Wilson has chosen not to appeal his suspension, Elliotte Friedman reported on Sunday evening.

On Saturday, the department of player safety suspended Wilson for seven games for his hit to the head of Boston defender Brandon Carlo.

From Friedman:

Tom Wilson will not appeal his suspension — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 7, 2021

In 2018, Wilson’s twenty-game suspension was reduced by an arbitrator to fourteen, but only after he had already missed sixteen games. An appeal this time around would have been unlikely to be completed before Wilson was due to return, March 20. However, by choosing not to appeal, Wilson will have to pay a fine of more than $300,000.

Meanwhile, Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy said on Friday that Carlo will be “out for a while” and implied that Carlo’s head injury was indeed a concussion.

“You can probably make your own call on that one,” Cassidy told the Boston Globe, “considering the hit was directly to his head.”

