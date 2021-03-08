NHL teams celebrate International Women’s Day

The NHL and its franchises took to social media on Monday to show their appreciation for the women who work for teams and its partners on International Women’s Day.

According to InternationalWomensDay.com, “IWD is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.” Held annually on March 8th, IWD is a call to action to celebrate the achievements of women and raise awareness for gender equality while fundraising for female-focused charities.

For this writer, the day is special because representation matters. It shows that working in the NHL as more than a secretary is possible and there is room for women more than ever.

The Washington Capitals posted a tweet to celebrate women in the Capitals family as well as other females in the hockey community.

Today, and every day, we celebrate all the powerful women, both in our #ALLCAPS family and everywhere, that touch our sport and play an integral part in shaping the future of hockey. Thank you for all that you do!#InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/i6D21ay8x1 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 8, 2021

The Capitals also retweeted the NWHL to promote the upcoming playoffs at the end of March.

The Capitals AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears highlighted Emily Engel-Natzke, the Bears’ new video coach and the first female coach ever in the Washington Capitals organization.

On #InternationalWomensDay, we recognize the many women who work in our front office, as well as our video coach @E_EngelNatzke. We are lucky to work with such talented individuals!https://t.co/GH0xzTiyxy — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) March 8, 2021

To celebrate IWD, the NHL Network had its fourth annual all-female NHL Now show ahead of tonight’s NHL match-ups.

HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY!! Super excited for the 4th annual all female edition of #NHLNow ! 4EST. Be there ! ☺️ Not pictured: Kendall Coyne Who will also be on with us today! @NHLNetwork #IWD2021 #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/xDuNtvfjpV — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) March 8, 2021

The NHL Public Relations Twitter account posted a video to honor all of the important women that help run the league, especially in the front office. The NHL recognized that 25 percent of women working in the league are of the senior management level, mainly Chief Financial Officers.

Across the NHL, 25% of women are in the C-suite. The most? CFOs. pic.twitter.com/PLtLwkLNns — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 8, 2021

The Arizona Coyotes have also recognized the strong female presence in their front office. The Coyotes have 33 full-time female employees four of which serve on the Executive Leadership team and three who hold Vice Presidential positions. According to NHL.com, Arizona has “one of the largest female executive lineups in the NHL.”

Female representation in the Coyotes' front office is not just an idea. It is a reality. On #InternationalWomensDay, we're highlighting the incredible women who make up our organization. https://t.co/mc1Vfhbcko — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 8, 2021

Arizona also has one of two female radio color analysts in the NHL, Lyndsey Fry. For IWD she will be the TV analyst for the Coyotes game against the Avalanche on FOX Sports Arizona.

(It’s also worth noting the Coyotes organization is a month removed from a story by The Athletic’s Katie Strang detailing allegations of intimidation and threats made against current and former employees.)

The Pittsburgh Penguins are celebrating women by holding a panel of successful women from different industries to talk about the obstacles they overcame while furthering their careers.

Celebrating women with vision. Listen to and learn from a panel of accomplished women throughout several industries about overcoming adversity during their rise to leadership and more. Sign up: https://t.co/0NlZEZyzzz#InternationalWomensDay | #IWD2021 pic.twitter.com/3Dpeix7UCn — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 8, 2021

The Carolina Hurricanes revealed that 470 female athletes have participated in their First Goal youth hockey program since it was created in 2016. The Canes also launched a youth hockey program specifically for girls this year.

USA Today sports writer Hemal Jhaveri pointed out that while teams across the league showed off hard-working women in the league today, is it all just for PR?

It is really something else watching every brand, organization and media entity squeeze all their #girlpower content into one day. Will women be around tomorrow? Who knows! Maybe not! — Hemal Jhaveri (@hemjhaveri) March 8, 2021

Women deserve to be recognized for their achievements and hard work not only today but every day.