NHL teams celebrate International Women’s Day

By Eliza Kravitz

March 8, 2021 11:03 pm

The NHL and its franchises took to social media on Monday to show their appreciation for the women who work for teams and its partners on International Women’s Day.

According to InternationalWomensDay.com, “IWD is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.” Held annually on March 8th, IWD is a call to action to celebrate the achievements of women and raise awareness for gender equality while fundraising for female-focused charities.

For this writer, the day is special because representation matters. It shows that working in the NHL as more than a secretary is possible and there is room for women more than ever.

The Washington Capitals posted a tweet to celebrate women in the Capitals family as well as other females in the hockey community.

The Capitals also retweeted the NWHL to promote the upcoming playoffs at the end of March.

The Capitals AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears highlighted Emily Engel-Natzke, the Bears’ new video coach and the first female coach ever in the Washington Capitals organization.

To celebrate IWD, the NHL Network had its fourth annual all-female NHL Now show ahead of tonight’s NHL match-ups.

The NHL Public Relations Twitter account posted a video to honor all of the important women that help run the league, especially in the front office. The NHL recognized that 25 percent of women working in the league are of the senior management level, mainly Chief Financial Officers.

The Arizona Coyotes have also recognized the strong female presence in their front office. The Coyotes have 33 full-time female employees four of which serve on the Executive Leadership team and three who hold Vice Presidential positions. According to NHL.com, Arizona has “one of the largest female executive lineups in the NHL.”

Arizona also has one of two female radio color analysts in the NHL, Lyndsey Fry. For IWD she will be the TV analyst for the Coyotes game against the Avalanche on FOX Sports Arizona.

(It’s also worth noting the Coyotes organization is a month removed from a story by The Athletic’s Katie Strang detailing allegations of intimidation and threats made against current and former employees.)

The Pittsburgh Penguins are celebrating women by holding a panel of successful women from different industries to talk about the obstacles they overcame while furthering their careers.

The Carolina Hurricanes revealed that 470 female athletes have participated in their First Goal youth hockey program since it was created in 2016. The Canes also launched a youth hockey program specifically for girls this year.

USA Today sports writer Hemal Jhaveri pointed out that while teams across the league showed off hard-working women in the league today, is it all just for PR?

Women deserve to be recognized for their achievements and hard work not only today but every day.

