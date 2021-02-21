Caps vs Devils pregame: Let’s try that again

Something not so chill happened yesterday morning. The Caps got stomped by the New York Rangers, but today is a new day. This afternoon, after a quick time change, the Capitals are hosting the New Jersey Devils. Don’t want to scare anyone, but the Capitals are currently 0-3-2 in matinee games this season. I think that today would be an excellent day to get that first win.

Record 6-4-2 8-5-3 Shot Attempt % 52.0% 48.9% PDO 102.5 101.7 Power Play 14.3% 29.3% Penalty Kill 63.2% 80.0%

Projected Lines

As always, thank you to Samantha Pell at the Washington Post. The BIG news is that Craig Anderson will be making his first start in net for the Capitals. Other than that, these are the same lines from yesterday. We’ll probably get more details closer to game time:

Ovechkin – Kuznetsov – Oshie

Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson

Sheary – Eller – Panik

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Chara – Schultz

Orlov – Jensen Anderson

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 2/27 3/1 3/7 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 2/23 2/25 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 3/19 3/20 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Storylines

Zajac 1K

Yesterday, we celebrated Sidney Crosby’s 1,000th game but today we celebrate another! Today, Travis Zajac is skating in his 1,000th game. Something very cool is that he is the second player in the 2004 Draft Class that has reached 1,000 games. The other? Mr. Alex Ovechkin.

When #NJDevils Travis Zajac steps on to the ice this afternoon in Washington he will be skating in his 1000th NHL game. Only one other player in his 2004 Draft Class has reached the 1000-plus games mark: Alex Ovechkin. Zajac will become just the second from the 2004 class. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 21, 2021

If you’re curious how many others in the 2004 Draft Class are close to 1,000, the next three are Andrew Ladd (950), Blake Wheeler (948), and David Krejci (926).

Congrats to Travis, I am feeling very old.

