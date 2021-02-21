Rangers run Caps ragged: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals hate playing any time before 7:00 PM. The Caps dropped their fifth game of that variety this season to the New York Rangers by a score of 4-1.
The Caps outshot the Rangers 28 to 24 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 40 to 34.
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Rangers
Screenshot courtesy of MSG Network
