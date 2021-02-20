Afternoon blues: Rangers beat Caps 4-1

A Saturday matinee was on the books for the Washington Capitals who hosted the New York Rangers as the two sides did battle for the second time this season. The Rangers came into play losing four of their last five and the Caps came holding a two-game win streak.
Chris Kreider struck on a power play to open the scoring. Alexis Lafreniere beat Vitek Vanecek in tight for his second career goal and less than a minute later Ryan Strome beat Vanecek again through a screen from deep.
Dmitry Orlov finally got the Caps on the board with about 30 seconds remaining in the second period. Mika Zibanejad empty netter.
Rangers beat Caps 4-1.
The Caps will get right back into action tomorrow night against the New Jersey Devils where we will likely/probably/hopefully see the return of Ilya Samsonov to the Washington net.
