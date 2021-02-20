Connor McMichael scores hat trick for Hershey Bears in fifth career AHL game

Connor McMichael single-handedly defeated the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday. The Capitals’ 2019 first-round pick scored his first professional hat trick in only his fifth game in the AHL.

The three goals were the only ones Hershey scored in the game. They won 3-1.

Goal 1

Only one goal apiece for both teams in that first frame, and @con91mcmichael scored our goal. #HBH pic.twitter.com/kX1S2FWDgC — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 20, 2021

McMichael’s first goal of the game on a first-period power play. The center picked up a blocked shot between the two circles and fired it past Max Lagace to tie the game 1-1.

Goal 2

In the second period, McMichael forced a turnover after poke-checking the puck away from a Penguins defender at the blue line. McMichael put on his jets and scored on a breakaway, ripping a wrist shot past Lagace. The unassisted goal put the Bears up 2-1.

Goal 3

Connor McMichael's first professional hat trick propelled us to a 3-1 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. Here are the S&T Bank Highlights from this afternoon's game. #HBH pic.twitter.com/NAL5ujfWyi — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 20, 2021

Finally, in the third period, McMichael took a pot shot at the net from the Bears’ defensive zone and scored. He got face-washed at the bench by his teammates.

McMichael posed with his milestone puck in the locker room. The hat trick was the first in the AHL this season.

You’re gonna go far, kid! Congrats to @con91mcmichael on his first professional hat trick! 🧢🧢🧢 #HBH pic.twitter.com/WGn9WUHwYA — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 20, 2021

He was naturally named the game’s number one star.

McMichael now has four goals on the season. He scored his first career AHL goal on February 11 against the Penguins as well.

The Capitals’ top prospect scored six hat tricks in the OHL during the 2019-20 season.

His big day in the AHL continues McMichael’s dream year so far. Several weeks ago, McMichael made his NHL debut on January 24 against the Buffalo Sabres. A few weeks earlier, he won silver at the 2021 World Junior Championship with Canada. He was the team’s first-line center and served as an alternate captain.

Headline photo courtesy of the Hershey Bears