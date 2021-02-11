Connor McMichael’s first AHL goal is a game-winner for the Hershey Bears

Washington Capitals 2019 first-round pick, Connor McMichael, scored his first AHL goal Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Caps’ top prospect scored 8:56 into the third period on a power play.

The goal gave the Hershey Bears a 3-2 lead over their biggest rival, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, which they would not surrender, meaning McMichael’s first professional goal was a game-winner.

Video

McMichael, wearing number 15 in white, scored by doing the dirty work in front of the net. After Garrett Pilon unleashed a shot from the point, McMichael found the puck at his skates and swiped the biscuit into the back of the net on his backhand.

McMichael did not have much of a celebration, cooly raising his fist into the air as his teammates hugged him in front of the net.

The 2020-21 season was likely supposed to be the Ajax, Ontario-native’s last season in the OHL with the London Knights. During a normal season, McMichael would not be eligible for the AHL, but since the OHL has not restarted play, the junior leagues have made an exception.

#OHL Commissioner David Branch has issued a statement with an update on the League's Return to Play plans. https://t.co/PFI4sbxzdb pic.twitter.com/qq1htbVhEK — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) February 11, 2021

Several weeks ago, McMichael made his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals posting one shot on goal against the Sabres. So far through two games in the A, McMichael has one point, his goal tonight, and three shots.

Full game highlights

Connor McMichael’s first professional goal proves to be the game-winner, as the Bears defeat the @WBSPenguins 3-2 tonight. Here are the S&T Bank Highlights. #HBH pic.twitter.com/Ei39nIzwmI — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) February 12, 2021

Screenshot courtesy of @TheHersheyBears