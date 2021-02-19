Evgeny Kuznetsov believes Zdeno Chara will do the bird celly when he scores next

The Washington Capitals recently published a video of Zdeno Chara chatting with Evgeny Kuznetsov during practice. Seconds later, Chara unexpectedly did Kuznetsov’s bird celly.

Kuzy was asked about the moment during a Russian language interview with Sport24’s Alena Grebenkova.

Video

this was worth the wait 🦅 pic.twitter.com/pBMOpDJy1B — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 11, 2021

“I saw a funny moment during Capitals practice,” Grebenkova said as translated by RMNB’s Igor Kleyner. “Zdeno Chara was showing you how to do the bird.”

“Oh no – that’s a long story,” Kuznetsov said. “Chara uses special stickers instead of stick tape, and he ordered the same for me. That’s what we were talking about. I was trying them out for the first time, we were talking about how to remove the snow.”

Kuznetsov then revealed something very exciting.

“And as for the bird – [Zdeno] does it all the time,” Kuzy added. “I think he really wants to perform it when he scores a goal.”

We’ve nicknamed Chara’s version of the celly as The Condor.

Chara also seems intrigued by Ovi’s down-to-one-knee celebration.

Ovechkin, sitting on the bench while some guys warm up before practice, tapped his stick after Chara scored into an empty net. Chara responded with the Ovi down-to-one-knee goal celebration. They both cracked up. #Caps — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) February 19, 2021

Chara has scored twice in 15 games so far this season. Chara’s first goal as a Capital was particularly special as the entire team hugged Chara at the bench.

During the chat, Kuznetsov talked glowingly about the future Hall of Fame defenseman, who appears to be a Batya 2.0 of sorts for the young center.

“I really want to invite him for dinner one day, to sit down together at home and talk,” Kuznetsov said. “I don’t think a locker room is the right place to have a conversation like that. I want to know all the details about nutrition, psychology, what motivates him to come to the rink and the gym every day. It’s rather hard to be away from your family, always on the road. In his situation, maybe you would lose the passion a bit, but he is full of desire nevertheless.

“He is a really nice and funny guy,” Kuznetsov concluding. “Always smiling, and with a sharp sense of humor, his age notwithstanding.”