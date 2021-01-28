The entire Capitals bench hugged Zdeno Chara after he scored his first goal as a Capital

When the Washington Capitals walked out for the second period, they were down 3-0. When left the ice for the second intermission, they were up 5-3 after authoring an insane comeback.

Zdeno Chara scored the final goal of the period — his first as a Capital — after ripping a shot from the point and cleanly beating an overwhelmed Semyon Varlamov.

What happened next was the best moment of the Capitals’ 2020-21 season so far.

Chara got mobbed by literally all his teammates at the bench, touching off an insane team celebration.

SO MUCH DAD ENERGY.

BIG ZEE WITH A BIG FIRST GOAL #CapsIsles pic.twitter.com/Jtboyg8hvk — NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) January 29, 2021

The goal was Chara’s 659th point of his career in his 1,561st game in the NHL. Earlier in the period, Chara got the primary assist on Conor Sheary’s second goal of the game.

Zdeno Chara scores his first goal as a Capital to extend the Capitals' lead to 5-3. It marks Chara's 206th career goal, the third-most goals among active defensemen (Shea Weber: 219; Brent Burns: 212). — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 29, 2021

Way to go, Big Z! Keep hammering ’em from the point, young man.

