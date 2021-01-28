The entire Capitals bench hugged Zdeno Chara after he scored his first goal as a Capital

By Ian Oland
When the Washington Capitals walked out for the second period, they were down 3-0. When left the ice for the second intermission, they were up 5-3 after authoring an insane comeback.
Zdeno Chara scored the final goal of the period — his first as a Capital — after ripping a shot from the point and cleanly beating an overwhelmed Semyon Varlamov.
What happened next was the best moment of the Capitals’ 2020-21 season so far.
Chara got mobbed by literally all his teammates at the bench, touching off an insane team celebration.
Everyone hug Dad! pic.twitter.com/PMwowVTHkF
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 29, 2021
SO MUCH DAD ENERGY.
BIG ZEE WITH A BIG FIRST GOAL #CapsIsles pic.twitter.com/Jtboyg8hvk
— NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) January 29, 2021
The goal was Chara’s 659th point of his career in his 1,561st game in the NHL. Earlier in the period, Chara got the primary assist on Conor Sheary’s second goal of the game.
Zdeno Chara scores his first goal as a Capital to extend the Capitals' lead to 5-3. It marks Chara's 206th career goal, the third-most goals among active defensemen (Shea Weber: 219; Brent Burns: 212).
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 29, 2021
Way to go, Big Z! Keep hammering ’em from the point, young man.
— NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) January 29, 2021
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Isles
Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On