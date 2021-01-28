Home / News / The entire Capitals bench hugged Zdeno Chara after he scored his first goal as a Capital

By Ian Oland

January 28, 2021 9:15 pm

When the Washington Capitals walked out for the second period, they were down 3-0. When left the ice for the second intermission, they were up 5-3 after authoring an insane comeback.

Zdeno Chara scored the final goal of the period — his first as a Capital — after ripping a shot from the point and cleanly beating an overwhelmed Semyon Varlamov.

What happened next was the best moment of the Capitals’ 2020-21 season so far.

Chara got mobbed by literally all his teammates at the bench, touching off an insane team celebration.

SO MUCH DAD ENERGY.

The goal was Chara’s 659th point of his career in his 1,561st game in the NHL. Earlier in the period, Chara got the primary assist on Conor Sheary’s second goal of the game.

Way to go, Big Z! Keep hammering ’em from the point, young man.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington

