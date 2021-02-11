Zdeno Chara does Evgeny Kuznetsov’s bird celly during practice

A popular saying goes you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but it does not apply to 43-year-old Zdeno Chara, the oldest player in the National Hockey League.
On Thursday, Chara and Evgeny Kuznetsov, who looked like a father and son during a free skate, appeared to talk about goal cellys while warming up around the rink.
And then… it happened.
The Big Z did the bird celly!
Well, maybe for him we should call it the Czech Condor celly.
Despite being almost complete opposites, Kuznetsov and Chara have really taken a liking to each other. It’s almost like Zee is Batya 2.0.
