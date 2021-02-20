Alex Ovechkin accidentally checks TJ Oshie 15 feet backward into a cameraman pregame

The Washington Capitals’ antics and superstitions inside the tunnel pregame are legendary. The high fives, dances, miming of musical instruments, and painful equipment checks are complicated and particular. Sometimes they vary in intensity.

For instance, on Saturday, TJ Oshie greeted Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin to have their pregame high five, chest bump, and profanity-laced good luck message. Ovi’s chest bump, however, was more powerful than friendly and sent Oshie careening approximately 15 feet backward into a camera guy.

You can’t say Ovi wasn’t pumped for the early afternoon game.

somebody get some ice for the man holding the camera pic.twitter.com/GXkrsgM8T3 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 20, 2021

If you ask me, that was the biggest bodycheck of the game.

When performed correctly, Ovechkin and Oshie absorb the same amount of force during their chest bump and barely move.

We missed this 🥰 pic.twitter.com/zjZ64IC3lX — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 14, 2021

Lately, the pregame superstitions have somehow gotten even weirder.

Out with Where's Waldo

In with Where Are You, Zee pic.twitter.com/VVE74N7Qlw — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 18, 2021

Ovi also was recently caught singing Frank Sinatra’s I Love You, Baby.

🎶 𝙞 𝙬𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙗𝙖𝙗𝙮𝙮𝙮𝙮𝙮𝙮 🎶 pic.twitter.com/oGwU7hr2JG — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 16, 2021

