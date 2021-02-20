Home / News / Alex Ovechkin accidentally checks TJ Oshie 15 feet backward into a cameraman pregame

Alex Ovechkin accidentally checks TJ Oshie 15 feet backward into a cameraman pregame

By Ian Oland

February 20, 2021 2:48 pm

The Washington Capitals’ antics and superstitions inside the tunnel pregame are legendary. The high fives, dances, miming of musical instruments, and painful equipment checks are complicated and particular. Sometimes they vary in intensity.

For instance, on Saturday, TJ Oshie greeted Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin to have their pregame high five, chest bump, and profanity-laced good luck message. Ovi’s chest bump, however, was more powerful than friendly and sent Oshie careening approximately 15 feet backward into a camera guy.

You can’t say Ovi wasn’t pumped for the early afternoon game.

If you ask me, that was the biggest bodycheck of the game.

When performed correctly, Ovechkin and Oshie absorb the same amount of force during their chest bump and barely move.

Lately, the pregame superstitions have somehow gotten even weirder.

Ovi also was recently caught singing Frank Sinatra’s I Love You, Baby.

Screenshot courtesy of @Capitals

