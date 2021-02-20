NHL changes start time of Sunday’s Capitals-Devils game to accommodate rescheduled Lake Tahoe outdoor games

The NHL played its first of two-weekend games at Lake Tahoe on Saturday, pitting the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights against each other waterside. The NHL only got in one period of play before the game was suspended at intermission until midnight eastern. The sun was so bright that it was melting the ice and causing dangerous ruts in the ice to form. Players and referees could be seen tripping, especially late in the period.

The NHL also decided to move the start time of Sunday’s Philadelphia Flyers-Boston Bruins game to 7 pm EST. That change is also causing the Capitals-Devils game to move as well.

The Capitals and Devils will play at 2 PM Sunday and it will air on NBC.

The NHL’s full release reads:

NEW YORK/STATELINE, NEV. (Feb. 20, 2021) – The National Hockey League announced today that the start time of Honda NHL Outdoors Sunday between the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins, currently scheduled for 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT, will now start at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, and will be televised on NBCSN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports. In addition, the New Jersey Devils-Washington Capitals game, previously scheduled for 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT will now start at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT and be broadcast on NBC. The decision was made to change the start time of Honda NHL Outdoors Sunday between the Bruins and Flyers in the interest of Player safety due to Sunday’s forecast of sunlight with no cloud cover and unseasonably warm temperatures.

