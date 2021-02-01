Caps vs Bruins pregame: Return of Orlov

The Caps are still at home and will host the Boston Bruins once again this evening before heading to New York to play the Rangers. A few line updates to note, Alex Ovechkin has taken his place back on the top line and Jakub Vrana has been bumped to the fourth. Also, Dmitry Orlov is set to return!

Puck drop is at 7 PM and you have ME for the recap. Go easy on me, I don’t do the recap often. Happy Monday, everyone. Let’s dance.



Record 5-1-2 6-0-3 Shot Attempt % 56.5% 48.0% PDO 96.0 105.6 Power Play 34.6% 44.4% Penalty Kill 90.0% 75.8%

Projected Lines

Samantha Pell at the Washington Post has provided the lines from the morning skate. The fourth D-pairing was Siegenthaler-Fehervary. Missing from the ice were Eller and Schultz, due to injury, and Kuznetsov and Samsonov, due to COVID-19 protocols:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Wilson

Sheary – Oshie – Panik

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Vrana – Sgarbossa – Sprong Chara – Carlson

Dillon – TvR

Orlov – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 2/1 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 2/27 3/1 3/7 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 2/7 2/9 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 2/14 2/16 2/23 2/25 4/29 5/1 NYR 2/4 2/20 2/21 3/19 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 2/11 2/13 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Gariversary

It’s the anniversary of when Mr. Gary Bettman took office…and what a 28 years it has BEEN….

On this day in 1993, Gary Bettman, the NHL’s first commissioner, took office #Hockey365 pic.twitter.com/GdCpkkMUrD — Mike Commito (@mikecommito) February 1, 2021

Storylines

Some non-controversial Tony DeAngelo thoughts up on RMNB Patreon https://t.co/tH7Z4pjVZG — Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) February 1, 2021

NWHL Rumors

Well, well, well what do we have here? Looks like there are rumors of a new NWHL squad heading to Canada. Digit Murphy is the Toronto Six’s head coach and recently suggested that the NWHL might be looking to getting another Canadian team:

In the Canadian media availability, Digit Murphy suggested the #NWHL might be looking to get another Canadian team in the league for Season 7. Murphy hopes another expansion team and a full season sans COVID will entice Canadian networks to air NWHL games in the future. — Erica L. Ayala/Sports Talk ELA (@elindsay08) February 1, 2021

According to the replies, people seem pretty keen on this happening! As a new fan, it’s been great to see some of the league’s recent successes and I’d love to see it continue to grow.

