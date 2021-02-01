Home / Pregame / Caps vs Bruins pregame: Return of Orlov

Caps vs Bruins pregame: Return of Orlov

By Elyse Bailey

February 1, 2021 3:49 pm

The Caps are still at home and will host the Boston Bruins once again this evening before heading to New York to play the Rangers. A few line updates to note, Alex Ovechkin has taken his place back on the top line and Jakub Vrana has been bumped to the fourth. Also, Dmitry Orlov is set to return!

Puck drop is at 7 PM and you have ME for the recap. Go easy on me, I don’t do the recap often. Happy Monday, everyone. Let’s dance.

Record 5-1-2 6-0-3
Shot Attempt % 56.5% 48.0%
PDO 96.0 105.6
Power Play 34.6% 44.4%
Penalty Kill 90.0% 75.8%

Projected Lines

Samantha Pell at the Washington Post has provided the lines from the morning skate. The fourth D-pairing was Siegenthaler-Fehervary. Missing from the ice were Eller and Schultz, due to injury, and Kuznetsov and Samsonov, due to COVID-19 protocols:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Wilson
Sheary – Oshie – Panik
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Vrana – Sgarbossa – Sprong

Chara – Carlson
Dillon – TvR
Orlov – Jensen

Vanecek

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
BOS 🌮 2/1 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20
NJD 2/27 3/1 3/7 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4
PHI 2/7 2/9 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8
NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24
PIT 🤷 🤷 2/14 2/16 2/23 2/25 4/29 5/1
NYR 2/4 2/20 2/21 3/19 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5
BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 2/11 2/13 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL

Gariversary

It’s the anniversary of when Mr. Gary Bettman took office…and what a 28 years it has BEEN….

Storylines

NWHL Rumors

Well, well, well what do we have here? Looks like there are rumors of a new NWHL squad heading to Canada. Digit Murphy is the Toronto Six’s head coach and recently suggested that the NWHL might be looking to getting another Canadian team:

According to the replies, people seem pretty keen on this happening! As a new fan, it’s been great to see some of the league’s recent successes and I’d love to see it continue to grow.

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Bruins

