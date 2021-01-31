Guess who’s back: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals are apparently not big fans of three-goal leads. They fumbled one to the Boston Bruins a game after overcoming one against the New York Islanders but none of that matters because Alex Ovechkin is still king. The Great Eight fired the Caps to a 4-3 overtime victory.
The Bruins outshot the Caps 43 to 23 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 65 to 38.
Alex Ovechkin scored the 708th regular-season goal of his NHL career, tying longtime @Capitals forward Mike Gartner for seventh place on the League’s all-time list. https://t.co/PiaoVhI3lm #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/o58jiA2MLg
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 31, 2021
