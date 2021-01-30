Welcome back, king: Caps beat Bruins 4-3

The two teams at the top of the NHL’s East Division matched up for the first time this season as the Washington Capitals and Boston Bruins did Saturday night battle. Which team would get the better of the other in the duel of returning 2019-20 Richard Trophy winners?
Nicklas Backstrom at the end of a shift found some energy to snipe the Caps into the lead. Trevor van Riemsdyk scored his first as a Capital to extend the lead to two. Richard Panik stood bodied home another on a man advantage.
Nick Ritchie deflected a puck home to give the Bruins their first of the night. Brad Marchand snuck home another. Charlie McAvoy tied things up with the goalie pulled.
Ovi wins it in overtime.
Caps beat Bruins 4-3!
Monday will see the Caps and Bruins war against one another yet again. There was some spiciness in this game so let’s see if that carries over.
