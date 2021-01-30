Connor McDavid, on another gosh darn level

The downsides of Connor McDavid are obvious: a) the Oilers, b) technically he is past his peak, and c) the rods-and-cones-burning orange on his uniform tonight. But then again, he’s still the most talented player in the sport.

Tonight he carried the puck the length of the ice beating, uh, literally everyone before scoring.

As a gift from the NHL, Connor and his Oilers got to play against the Toronto Maple Leafs. In the second period, McDavid did… well, he just did everything.

Earlier today, Ottawa coach DJ Smith spoke about what his strategy is for containing McDavid. “I don’t think there’s any secret,” Smith told Brent Wallace, “except you hope he has an off day and you hope he doesn’t have his legs and you hope he misses the net.”

Saturday, against the Leafs, McDavid did not have an off day. He did have his legs. He did not miss the net.