Zdeno Chara leaves first period early (UPDATED)

For the first time in fifteen years, defender Zdeno Chara was playing against the Boston Bruins instead of for them.

But late in the first period, Chara took a puck to the face and left the game.

UPDATE, 7:58 PM: Good news. Chara is back for the second period.

Chara was marking his former teammate David Pastrnak, who had just returned from his own injury. Chara put his extra-long stick on puck, causing it to bounce up and hit Chara in the face.

Bad luck for Chara here — as Pastrnak’s pass deflects off his stick and hits him in the face. pic.twitter.com/M1fIJVwIl0 — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 31, 2021

Note that Chara does not wear a facemask.

The athletic trainer came onto the ice, but Chara was able to walk down the tunnel under his own power.

Only fifteen seconds remained in the period, so no word yet on a return. We will keep you posted on his status.

Screenshots courtesy of NBC Sports Washington