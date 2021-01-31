Tony DeAngelo put on waivers by Rangers

The New York Rangers put right wing defenseman Tony DeAngelo on waivers in a shocking, but not all that surprising move on Sunday.

DeAngelo, 25, received votes for the Norris Trophy last season after tallying 53 points (15g, 38a) in 68 games last season. He is currently signed to a two-year, $9.6 million contract.

DeAngelo (NYR) on waivers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 31, 2021

DeAngelo has struggled to resurrect his form from last year posting only one point, an assist, in six games. DeAngelo has also been scratched several games.

Elite.

Not a term to describe Tony DeAngelo. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dG6nKsTLhn — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) January 15, 2021

Tony DeAngelo, put on waivers by NYR, is one of the league's top offensive defencemen but a liability defensively and a huge prick. #NYR pic.twitter.com/7zpaCVkdnU — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) January 31, 2021

Hockey Twitter, whom DeAngelo has been beefing with for much of the season, responded to the news with lol’s, laughing emoji, and laughing GIFs.

DeAngelo was a vocal, longtime supporter of Donald Trump’s, deactivating his Twitter account in protest and promising to go to Parler after the platform banned the former president due to lies and inciting violence.

a lil celebratory compilation dedicated to mr tony deangelo for staying true to himself and deactivating today 🥰 pic.twitter.com/h3d294eYkV — clarissa! (@quinnsedgework) January 9, 2021

Later, the defenseman seemingly popped back up on the social media site with a burner account as @NYRFan92360244. It appears a hockey fan tricked DeAngelo to admit it with a screenshot of simple source code.

Tony DeAngelo is down BAD rn pic.twitter.com/DmWEsCd0oJ — Roland (@RolandCreative) January 23, 2021

Tony DeAngelo's Alternate Twitter falls victim to "Twitter Hack" pic.twitter.com/ryIVNpxDXO — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) January 25, 2021

For the record, since for some reason people keep saying this, I’m NOT Tony DeAngelo. Just someone whose sick of him being criticized by people who know nothing about the game of hockey. — NYRFan (@NYRFan92360244) January 23, 2021

DeAngelo, er I mean @NYRFan92360244, tweeted “This is Cancel Culture in full effect” minutes after being put on waivers.

This is Cancel Culture in full effect . https://t.co/w1EN3rXWK1 — NYRFan (@NYRFan92360244) January 31, 2021

Yes, it’s definitely that and not facing real-life consequences because you were not good at hockey and becoming a headache nearly every minute of the day.