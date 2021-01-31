Tony DeAngelo put on waivers by Rangers

The New York Rangers put
right wing defenseman Tony DeAngelo on waivers in a shocking, but not all that surprising move on Sunday.
DeAngelo, 25, received votes for the Norris Trophy last season after tallying 53 points (15g, 38a) in 68 games last season. He is currently signed to a two-year, $9.6 million contract.
DeAngelo (NYR) on waivers
DeAngelo has struggled to re-
insurrect ionist his form from last year posting only one point, an assist, in six games. DeAngelo has also been scratched several games.
Hockey Twitter, whom DeAngelo has been beefing with for much of the season, responded to the news with lol’s, laughing emoji, and laughing GIFs.
DeAngelo was a vocal, longtime supporter of Donald Trump’s, deactivating his Twitter account in protest and promising to go to Parler after the platform banned the former president due to lies and inciting violence.
Later, the defenseman seemingly popped back up on the social media site with a burner account as @NYRFan92360244. It appears a hockey fan tricked DeAngelo to admit it with a screenshot of simple source code.
DeAngelo, er I mean @NYRFan92360244, tweeted “This is Cancel Culture in full effect” minutes after being put on waivers.
Yes, it’s definitely that and not facing real-life consequences because you were not good at hockey and becoming a headache nearly every minute of the day.
