Watch the Caps’ dogs and National Zoo pandas playing in the snow

The Washington DC area was blanketed with several inches of snow on Sunday and Monday as two storms converged off the east coast.
Not only was the snowfall beautiful to look at, but it was also fun to play in.
Here are some of our favorite doggos and pandas playing in the snow.
Tom Wilson took his pup Halle on a walk and they excitedly slid in the ice and snow. Halle, full of extra snow energy, accidentally got too rowdy inside, later breaking some furniture around the house Karl Alzner’s Dogs’ style.
Captain was caught on camera catching snowballs. Such a graceful boy.
❄️🐼 Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian! 🌨🐾
— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 31, 2021
The National Zoo pandas are programmed for colder weather. Check out their gracefulness and sliding power while romping around in the snow.
The Capitals loved it.
🥰🐼🥰🐼🥰🐼
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 31, 2021
Peter wanted his timeline filled with happiness so he asked for pics of your pets on his personal Twitter.
Tommy Boy does rooftop snow pic.twitter.com/V4f2XIYH7V
— Marta Alessandra (@madcaps) February 1, 2021
Bulldog sisters in Richmond VA pic.twitter.com/0vaeF2JUjK
— Erik Schaffner (@ErikSchaffner) January 31, 2021
Daisy is having a ball!❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/ViRARoKN4g
— Lisa (@LisaDesabrais) January 31, 2021
— Shannon Talbott (@PetVet02) January 31, 2021
— charlie (@glizzygladi8or) January 31, 2021
Frank doesn’t frolic, he tolerates because he has to. pic.twitter.com/7Ar0CB4aOG
— Kate Monster 🎆 (@KateMonster08) January 31, 2021
Monty the Dane believes the world is his snow cone. pic.twitter.com/KIVCWSeM6r
— Sara E. Watson (@watsonsara) January 31, 2021
Addy was HAPPY Win was confused 😂🤦🏼♀️ pic.twitter.com/ANG70jIBzc
— Stacie Dae (@anglophile09) January 31, 2021
Oakley is too good a Defencedoggo to play hockey with my daughters; he steals the puck… literally. pic.twitter.com/CwoQYd0CPb
— James T Paterson (@jtpaterson) January 31, 2021
— Daniel (@DanielFoster_94) January 31, 2021
