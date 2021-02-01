Watch the Caps’ dogs and National Zoo pandas playing in the snow

The Washington DC area was blanketed with several inches of snow on Sunday and Monday as two storms converged off the east coast.

Not only was the snowfall beautiful to look at, but it was also fun to play in.

Here are some of our favorite doggos and pandas playing in the snow.

Halle Wilson

Caps pup Captain

National Zoo Pandas

❄️🐼 Slides, somersaults and pure panda joy. Happy snow day from giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian! 🌨🐾

. . . #SnowDay #PandaStory pic.twitter.com/my02GwnPFL — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 31, 2021

The National Zoo pandas are programmed for colder weather. Check out their gracefulness and sliding power while romping around in the snow.

The Capitals loved it.

🥰🐼🥰🐼🥰🐼 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 31, 2021

Readers’ pets

Peter wanted his timeline filled with happiness so he asked for pics of your pets on his personal Twitter.

Tommy Boy does rooftop snow pic.twitter.com/V4f2XIYH7V — Marta Alessandra (@madcaps) February 1, 2021

Bulldog sisters in Richmond VA pic.twitter.com/0vaeF2JUjK — Erik Schaffner (@ErikSchaffner) January 31, 2021

Daisy is having a ball!❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/ViRARoKN4g — Lisa (@LisaDesabrais) January 31, 2021

Frank doesn’t frolic, he tolerates because he has to. pic.twitter.com/7Ar0CB4aOG — Kate Monster 🎆 (@KateMonster08) January 31, 2021

Monty the Dane believes the world is his snow cone. pic.twitter.com/KIVCWSeM6r — Sara E. Watson (@watsonsara) January 31, 2021

Addy was HAPPY Win was confused 😂🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ANG70jIBzc — Stacie Dae (@anglophile09) January 31, 2021

Oakley is too good a Defencedoggo to play hockey with my daughters; he steals the puck… literally. pic.twitter.com/CwoQYd0CPb — James T Paterson (@jtpaterson) January 31, 2021