Watch the Caps’ dogs and National Zoo pandas playing in the snow

By Ian Oland

February 1, 2021 3:12 pm

The Washington DC area was blanketed with several inches of snow on Sunday and Monday as two storms converged off the east coast.

Not only was the snowfall beautiful to look at, but it was also fun to play in.

Here are some of our favorite doggos and pandas playing in the snow.

Halle Wilson

Tom Wilson took his pup Halle on a walk and they excitedly slid in the ice and snow. Halle, full of extra snow energy, accidentally got too rowdy inside, later breaking some furniture around the house Karl Alzner’s Dogs’ style.

Caps pup Captain

Captain was caught on camera catching snowballs. Such a graceful boy.

National Zoo Pandas

The National Zoo pandas are programmed for colder weather. Check out their gracefulness and sliding power while romping around in the snow.

The Capitals loved it.

Readers’ pets

Peter wanted his timeline filled with happiness so he asked for pics of your pets on his personal Twitter.

