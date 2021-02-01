Home / News / Lines: Alex Ovechkin back on first line, Jakub Vrana dropped to fourth

Lines: Alex Ovechkin back on first line, Jakub Vrana dropped to fourth

By Ian Oland

February 1, 2021 11:23 am

The Washington Capitals will play the Boston Bruins again Monday night in a rematch from Saturday. The Capitals will continue to be without several of their stars and important depth pieces.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Ilya Samsonov remain on the COVID Unavailability List for a 12th consecutive day. Lars Eller and Justin Schultz will again not play due to injury.

On the lines front, Peter Laviolette made several notable changes.

Alex Ovechkin was bumped back up to the first line with Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson while Jakub Vrana was bumped down to the fourth. After scoring three goals and five points in the Caps’ first five games, Vrana has cooled off considerably, posting only one point (an assist) and five shots in the following four contests.

Laviolette pointed to Conor Sheary’s good play of late as one of the reasons that inspired his promotion to the second line.

On defense, Dmitry Orlov was plugged back into the lineup and will skate with Nick Jensen on the third pairing. Meanwhile, Zdeno Chara will skate on the first pair with John Carlson.

After practice ended, injured centers Brian Pinho and Lars Eller took to the ice and skated in no-contact jerseys.

The Capitals are first place in the MassMutual East and tied for first in the NHL with 15 standings points in their first nine games. The Caps and Florida Panthers are the only teams to have not lost in regulation so far this season.

