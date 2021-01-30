Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, and Connor McDavid all scored OTGWGs tonight 12 minutes apart

The stars aligned in the NHL on Saturday. The three greatest players of this generation — Alex Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, and Connor McDavid — all scored in overtime to give their teams sudden death victories.

According to the NHL, the goals happened 12 minutes apart. It was the first day in NHL history three number overall picks each scored an OTGWG.

All 3 goals

Sidney Crosby, 9:35 PM

Sidney Crosby was the first to strike it rich in the Superstar Sudden-death Goal Bonanza. Crosby ripped a shot from the high slot to give the Penguins a 5-4 win over the Rangers.

Alex Ovechkin, 9:36 PM

A minute later, Ovi lit the lamp. The Russian machine ambled up the middle of the ice and fired a quick shot past an overwhelmed Tuukka Rask. The tally was Ovechkin’s 708th of his career, tying him with Mike Gartner for seventh on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Ovi has the most regular-season OT goals in NHL history (24).

Connor McDavid, 9:47 PM

Eleven minutes later, Connor McDavid scored his second goal of the night, tapping home a Leon Draisaitl pass into the back of the net. The goal gave the Oilers a 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

What a great night to be a hockey fan.

Screenshots courtesy of @NHL