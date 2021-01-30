Alex Ovechkin scores game-winning goal in first game back from COVID suspension

Just as you all predicted, Alex Ovechkin was the scorer of the game-winner in his first game back from his four-game unavailability/suspension/whatever due to COVID-19 protocols.
Scant seconds into overtime, Ovi beat Boston goalie Tuukka Rask on a solo effort.
After blowing a 3-0 lead to the Bruins, the Caps regrouped in overtime. On his first attack, Ovechkin surged up the ice and released a quick-release wristshot with some lift. Rask straight-up misplayed it.
Alex Ovechkin has now tied Mike Gartner (708) for the seventh most goals in NHL history. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/IOr2p2U51A
That’s career goal 708, tying Mike Gartner. Ovechkin was joined in celebration by his teammates.
Since his suspension due to breaking COVID-19 protocols, Ovechkin had gone ten days without skating. “I thought it would be worse,” Ovechkin said to Joe Beninati after the game.
Nope. Not bad at all.
