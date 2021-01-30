Alex Ovechkin scores game-winning goal in first game back from COVID suspension

Just as you all predicted, Alex Ovechkin was the scorer of the game-winner in his first game back from his four-game unavailability/suspension/whatever due to COVID-19 protocols.

Scant seconds into overtime, Ovi beat Boston goalie Tuukka Rask on a solo effort.

After blowing a 3-0 lead to the Bruins, the Caps regrouped in overtime. On his first attack, Ovechkin surged up the ice and released a quick-release wristshot with some lift. Rask straight-up misplayed it.

Welcome back, Great 8! 🚨 Alex Ovechkin has now tied Mike Gartner (708) for the seventh most goals in NHL history. #AllCaps pic.twitter.com/IOr2p2U51A — NHL on NBC Sports (@NHLonNBCSports) January 31, 2021

That’s career goal 708, tying Mike Gartner. Ovechkin was joined in celebration by his teammates.

sOciAL dIsTaNciNg oF cOuRse

Since his suspension due to breaking COVID-19 protocols, Ovechkin had gone ten days without skating. “I thought it would be worse,” Ovechkin said to Joe Beninati after the game.

Nope. Not bad at all.

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington