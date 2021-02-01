Former Capital Alex Chiasson put on waivers by Edmonton Oilers

Alex Chiasson was put on waivers Monday in a surprise move by the Edmonton Oilers.

Chiasson can be optioned to the Oilers’ taxi squad or the AHL if he is not claimed by another NHL team by noon Tuesday.

Alex Chiasson on waivers for EDM — Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) February 1, 2021

After winning a Stanley Cup championship with the Capitals in 2018 as a depth forward, Chiasson got a professional tryout during training camp from the Oilers. Not only did Chiasson walk on to the team, but he also had a career year in 2018-19, scoring 22 goals and tallying 38 points in 73 games.

Chiasson became an unlikely crucial part of the Oilers’ first unit power play, scoring 14 times and registering 28 power-play points on the man advantage over the last two seasons. Chiasson’s role largely was to screen goalies and collect rebounds and cross-crease feeds for goals from Connor McDavid and reigning MVP Leon Draisaitl.

In six games this season, Chiasson has not tallied a point and has only five shots on goal.

According to the Edmonton Journal, the move to put Chiasson on waivers is a “calculated risk.” The Oilers’ roster is jammed-packed with depth players and they do not believe another NHL team will take a Flyer on a journeyman forward making $2.1 million. The Oilers believe that if they put young, inexpensive players like William Lagesson and Slater Koekkoek on waivers they would get claimed.

And just as a serotonin boost, here’s Chiasson scoring in Game Six of the Capitals-Penguins series in the 2018 Playoffs.

Meanwhile, Tony DeAngelo, who was put on waivers Sunday by the New York Rangers, went unclaimed.

Tony DeAngelo (NYR) clears waivers. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 1, 2021

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB