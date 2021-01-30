John Walton sidelined from calling upcoming Capitals games after being exposed to COVID-19

John Walton shared some difficult news on Saturday.

The longtime voice of the Capitals will not be calling the next few Capitals games after being exposed to a family member with COVID-19.

Walton writes:

On Friday, I was made aware that I have been exposed to a family member that has tested positive for COVID-19. Following health and safety protocols, I will be in quarantine for a period of time and will miss the next few games on the broadcast. I will miss you all while I’m away, but the safety of our players, staff, and building personnel always comes first. Hershey’s Zack Fisch will be on the call in my absence. I will return when it is safe to do so. Be safe. Wash your hands. Now and always, it’s okay to believe. John

Some broadcast news, not the good kind. Will be on the sidelines for a bit. pic.twitter.com/CMaU6H34NO — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) January 30, 2021

Walton was also contracted to do play-by-play on TV for NBC Sports throughout the season as well.

Meanwhile, Walton’s replacement, Fisch, is essentially getting a major-league call up from the AHL where he leads coverage and public relations of the Bears. Fisch has experience calling games for the Capitals before.

Thanks to Bryan Helmer and the #ALLCAPS for one of the coolest gifts I've ever received! Autographed game sheet and puck from my NHL debut in a shadow box. I can't wait to hang this in my office. Helms is one of the best people you'll ever find. Can't thank him enough. pic.twitter.com/NvgVv0jrcu — Zack Fisch (@zackfisch) July 10, 2018

We wish all the best for John and hope his time in quarantine goes fast.

Headline photo courtesy of @WaltonCaps