Central Division teams share preview images of their NHL Reverse Retro jerseys

The NHL’s seven Central Division teams shared preview images of their upcoming Reverse Retro jerseys on Saturday. The release follows the Metropolitan Division ond Pacific Division doings so in the days prior.

The photos confirm that the Colorado Avalanche will rock Quebec Nordiques jerseys for the first time in franchise history while the Minnesota Wild seem poised to honor the Minnesota North Stars in theirs. The detail shots of the new sweaters comes after the NHL and Adidas released an animated video showing which year each jersey was inspired by last week.

Let’s take a closer look!

Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks did not reveal much in their photos. The team’s RR jersey will be red, black, and white. From the NHL’s previous tease, we know the Blackhawks will be turning back the clock to 1940 and will rock a black sweater. According to NHL Uniforms, the Blackhawks introduced a white jersey for the first time in its history during the 1940-41 season to be more in contrast with the other team – so it looks like this year they’ll be going for a blackout instead.

Colorado Avalanche

It’s officially official. The Nordiques will be honored in this new sweater. The bottom of the Avs RR jersey features the Nords’ fleur‑de‑lis pattern in maroon. I cannot wait to see the rest.

Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars showed off their remixed alternate logo, which first debuted in 1990. The Stars’ unis are inspired by the year 2000, meaning the team will likely bring back its star striping.

Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild will be the Minnesota North Stars if these colors are any judge. The Wild showed off the jersey’s yellow, white, and green stripes on its sleeves, which are North Stars colors. The jersey is inspired by the year 1978, which was before the Wild’s existence.

Nashville Predators

The Predators shared an image of their shoulder patch, confirming they are bringing back the alternate Predators’ skull logo which first debuted in 1998. The team is flipping their navy jerseys from their first season in the NHL. The jerseys are expected to be predominantly mustard colored.

St. Louis Blues

The Blues also showed off their shoulder patch, a trumpet logo they first debuted in 1995. They’re going red in their jersey design, a play off the music note jerseys from the same year.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets are going grey and blue, flipping their inaugural jerseys. In the photos, the powder blue color works as a great highlight on navy blue.

Headline photos courtesy of the @NHL