Metropolitan Division teams share preview images of their NHL Reverse Retro jerseys

The NHL’s eight Metropolitan Division teams shared preview images of their upcoming Reverse Retro jerseys on Friday, a day after the Pacific Division posted their bad boys.

The photos confirm the Capitals red Screaming Eagle jersey and that the Carolina Hurricanes are bringing back Pucky The Whale. Some of the jersey designs are a bit different than the animated video the NHL and Adidas shared earlier in the week while also confirming some of the old logos we opined might come back.

Let’s again take a closer look!

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes’ are indeed embracing their Hartford Whalers past again. This time, Pucky The Whale, will be on the team’s shoulder patch. What remains unclear is if the Canes will rock the whale tail logo or sport a green version of their current Hurricanes logo. Their Reverse Retro jersey is inspired by Hartford’s inaugural jerseys from 1979.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets, who are remixing their first jersey in the NHL from 2000, are getting really patriotic with their RR sweater. The jersey is red, white, and blue and features stars down the sleeves. I suspect their old CBJ logo will be the crest.

New Jersey Devils

Holy Christmas, Batman! The Devils are going primarily green in their RR jersey in what appears to be a complete flip of their inaugural jersey in the NHL.

New York Islanders

The Islanders will rock a bold navy blue. The team opted to not share their jersey patch, but part of me wonders if it’s inspired from 1980, the team’s first of four consecutive Stanley Cups.

New York Rangers

The Rangers’ shoulder patch is a remixed version of their logo which features metallic silver highlights. That’s slick! Their jersey’s inspiration year, 1996, suggests the team could be bringing back the Statue of Liberty logo that they rocked on their third jerseys that year. That season also marked Wayne Gretzky’s first season in the Big Apple. This sweater could be remarkable.

Philadelphia Flyers

There’s not much to glean from the Flyers’ sweater beyond the fact it’s orange and black and has curved striping on its arms. Its inspiration year was 1995 which was the first year the Legion of Doom line (Eric Lindros, John LeClair, and Mikael Renberg) were put together.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Check out that shoulder patch. The Pittsburgh Penguins took their poor hockey-playing penguin out of its triangle and it’s now skating on a subtractive white jersey. To be honest, as a designer, I love this solution.

Washington Capitals

We know what the Capitals’ Reverse Retro jersey is going to look like already, but the red details in the Capitol Dome logo are such a nice touch. I can’t wait for them to reveal these beauts.

