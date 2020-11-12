Pacific Division teams share preview images of their NHL Reverse Retro jerseys

The NHL’s eight Pacific Division teams shared preview images of their upcoming Reverse Retro jerseys on Thursday. And boy, are these jerseys going to be memorable.
The social media push confirms the Vegas Golden Knights’ red jersey that leaked last night and that the Anaheim Ducks are bringing back the Duckbilled Goalie Mask made famous in the Mighty Ducks movies. Some of the jersey designs are a bit different than the animated video the NHL and Adidas shared earlier in the week while also confirming some of the old logos we opined might come back.
Let’s take a closer look!
Anaheim’s jersey is taking us back to 1995 and embracing their Mighty Ducks past. The Duckbilled Goalie Mask logo will be featured as a shoulder patch. The name plate uses a cartoon font. Wow. Color me excited.
The Arizona Coyotes revealed in their images that they’re bringing back the Desert Lizard logo from 1998 as the shoulder patch. The deep purple color is sampled from the team’s old crescent moon logo. Will the Kachina Coyote logo be making a comeback too?
Calgary will rock black jerseys inspired by the year 1998. The team’s primary logo will be a secondary patch. We expect the team to bring back its Flaming Horse logo which was an alternate that year.
The Edmonton Oilers are going back to 1978, their first year in the NHL, for their RR alternate. The images the Oilers shared focus on the coloring and stripes of the jersey.
These jerseys are going to be fit for a king. LA will rock purple and gold. The jersey’s inspiration comes from 1989.
The San Jose Sharks teased their colors: teal and white. The jersey’s inspiration is from these sweaters in 1998.
The Vancouver Canucks previewed their colors and striping. It appears this jersey will be more navy than expected.
Vegas’s Reverse Retro jersey was leaked last night by the Sin Bin. You can view the full design here.
