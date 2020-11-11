The Vegas Golden Knights’ Reverse Retro jersey appears to have been leaked

The Sin Bin published photos Wednesday night of what appears to be the Vegas Golden Knights’ Reverse Retro jersey and it’s a beauty.

The jerseys are red and feature Vegas’s secondary logo, the swords/starburst logo, as the crest.

The NHL officially announced the Reverse Retro collection in a teaser video on Tuesday. Each team’s jersey depiction features a year on the back which inspired the new RR sweater. The Vegas Golden Knights’ inspiration year was 1995, 22 years before its inaugural season in the NHL.

According to The Sin Bin, the Golden Knights’ jersey is a tribute to the Las Vegas Thunder, a minor hockey league team which was founded in 199 and folded six years later in 1999. The Thunder’s jerseys featured various V patterns at the bottom of their jerseys, which is adopted in VGK’s new RR sweaters.

The RR jerseys are currently expected to be released on Monday, November 16, per @SportsLogosNet, and will be available in authentic and replica Fanatics versions.

Earlier in the fall, the Vegas Golden Knights released gold alternates, meaning VGK will have four different jerseys this season.

Headline photo shared with permission from @sinbinvegas