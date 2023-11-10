Live blog: Capitals take on Devils who are without Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier

Sixteen days after beating the New Jersey Devils 6-4 up in their barn, the Washington Capitals are back in Newark for a weekend back-to-back that will also see them play the New York Islanders in Belmont, NY.

The Capitals will be without a few regulars due to injury, including Anthony Mantha and Darcy Kuemper, but will see a return to the lineup from Nic Dowd, who’s missed the last nine games. Charlie Lindgren will get the start against former Capital Vitek Vanecek.

The Devils will be without Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier in the lineup.

Tonight’s game on Monumental Sports Network. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm.

Lines

Here’s your #NJDevils lineup tonight against Washington. • Nosek returns

• Holtz in, Willman out

🥅 Vanecek

1st Period

The puck is dropped. The Capitals started Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson and Fehervary-Carlson. Lindgren is opposing Vitek Vanecek in net.

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Nicolas Aube-Kubel scores on a slap shot to give the Caps the lead. The goal was assisted by Rasmus Sandin and Sonny Milano and came at the 10:22 of the first. Welcome back, NAK!

🚨 2-0 Capitals. Fifteen seconds later, Beck Malenstyn beat Vitek Vanecek clean with a wrister. The goal was assisted by NAK and Martin Fehervary. That’s a multi-point night for the call-up Aube-Kubel.

Vitek Vanecek has been removed from the game and replaced by Akira Schmid in net.

Evgeny Kuznetsov negates a Capitals power play by taking a penalty.

The Capitals have 10 of the first 12 shots on net.

The Capitals out-shot the Devils 12-2 in the first period and out-attempted them 13-8 at five-on-five. The Devils were credited with the only three high-danger chances of the period. At all strengths, the Capitals hold a 0.66 to 0.39 expected goals lead.

2nd Period

Puck is dropped.

