Jaromir Jagr’s number to be retired by Pittsburgh Penguins later this season

The Pittsburgh Penguins will retire the jersey of legendary winger Jaromir Jagr. Twenty-two years after playing his final game in Pittsburgh, the two-time Stanley Cup Champion’s famous number 68 will be raised to the rafters of PPG Paints Arena on February 18 during a pregame ceremony.

Jagr was drafted fifth overall by Pittsburgh in the 1990 NHL draft and went on to record 1,079 points (439g, 640a) in 11 seasons with the Penguins before being traded to the Washington Capitals in 2001. The 51-year-old Czech legend is still considered an active player for the team that he owns in the Czech Extraliga, the Kladno Knights.

The Penguins announced the news in a video starring Jagr where he picks up a phone call and states that he’s “coming home” to Pittsburgh.

Despite spending those first 11 years in Pittsburgh, Jagr actually spent the majority of his NHL career on the rosters of other clubs. In his storied 24-season career in the league, Jagr played for nine different teams. Overall, he recorded 1,921 points (766g, 1155a), was awarded the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 1999, and led the league in scoring five different times.

Pittsburgh posted another video highlighting some of Jagr’s biggest moments with the Penguins, including some of his goals that helped win back-to-back Cups in his first two seasons with the team.

“I’m excited for fans to welcome him home,” Penguins president of business operations Kevin Acklin told The Athletic’s Josh Yohe and Rob Rossi. “This is honestly one of the greatest things I’ve ever been a part of. From our first first call over a year ago. He’s a special human.”

Jagr will join Mario Lemieux (66) and Michel Briere (21) as the only Penguins to ever have their numbers retired. However, it is expected that Sidney Crosby (87), Evgeni Malkin (71), and Kris Letang (58) will soon follow him after their currently active careers are done.

