Alexa Landestoy lands new gig with NHL Network: ‘It’s a dream come true’

Alex Landestoy is adding another job to her vast broadcasting portfolio.

Wednesday, Landestoy was officially hired by the NHL Network to be a host. Alexa made her debut anchoring On The Fly, NHL Network’s nightly recap program, at 12:30 am Thursday morning.

“Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love & support!!” Landestoy said on social media. “Really means the world to me 🥹.”

We have a couple new faces joining the team! 👋 Don't miss the debut of @alexalandestoy tonight on #NHLOnTheFly & Cory Schneider tomorrow on #NHLTonight. More info: https://t.co/u1clkcPsAn pic.twitter.com/hh7oU8nNWW — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) November 8, 2023

The NHL Network job will be a side gig as Landestoy plans to continue her role as host of the Capitals’ pregame and postgame shows for Monumental Sports Network moving forward.

“Don’t worry everyone, we’ve still got her all locked up @MonSportsNet for years!!!” Alan May, her partner on MSN, said on X.

Landestoy’s hire to NHL Network comes as Jackie Redmond recently took a step back after taking a bigger role with WWE.

I’m no longer hosting NHL now bc my schedule is too packed. But I am staying on with NHL Network part time. Right now tho we’re waiting on visa issues to be worked out. Hope this helps! — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) October 20, 2023

Alexa first tried her hand at broader NHL coverage late during the 2022-23 season after the Capitals missed the playoffs for the first time in nine years. Landestoy was tabbed as the host of the 2023 NHL Regular Season Awards Show for the NHL, traveling to New York to lead the show with Jody Shelly.

It was one for the record books. 👏 Catch the 2023 NHL Regular Season Awards Show airing today at 12:30p ET on @NHLNetwork followed by a 1p airing on YouTube. 📺 pic.twitter.com/cQtKXkhgTO — NHL (@NHL) April 22, 2023

She later was asked to return to host Stanley Cup Central on the NHL’s YouTube channel during the Stanley Cup playoffs – a second screen viewing experience.

She’d complete her NHL playoffs coverage by hosting a Stanley Cup Live show with Jonny Lazarus.

A dream come true getting to work the #StanleyCup Finals!!🥹🥳 Thrilled to be hosting the @NHL’s Stanley Cup Live show presented by @NewAmsterdam! @JLazzy23 & I will be live on location every game day! Series starts in the West, see you soon! ✈️🏒🤩 pic.twitter.com/eywnk9G7ob — Alexa Landestoy (Shaw) (@alexalandestoy) May 26, 2023

Over the years, NHL Network has launched the national careers of many budding young hosts. Kathryn Tappen, who hosted NHL Now beginning in 2011, would graduate to NBC’s national NHL coverage three years later.

“It’s a dream come true joining NHL Network’s amazing team,” Landestoy added in a statement. “I’ve seen first-hand how special the NHL is from covering the Washington Capitals and now I couldn’t be more excited to add to my role and cover the league as a whole! I’m a fan at heart and can’t wait to get to work!”

From everybody here at RMNB, congratulations, Alexa! Make us proud.

Headline photo: @alexalandestoy/IG