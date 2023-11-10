TJ Oshie carries puck on blade, flips it to himself in ‘stick-handling play of the year’

TJ Oshie just casually did one of the most amazing things ever in a game.

In what Craig Laughlin called “the stick-handling play of the year, maybe of the last five years,” Oshie caught a chip out of the Capitals’ defensive zone. But he did it at chest-level with the blade of his stick. Oshie then carried the puck through the neutral zone on his blade, lobbed it over a Devils defender, caught it with his blade again, and gained the offensive zone with possession.

THIS IS UNREAL.

“Look at this from TJ Oshie!!” Monumental Sports Network’s Joe Beninati said in amazement during the telecast. “Did you see that?”

As the two commentators looked at replays, they were more and more amazed.

“Never seen anything like it, but he practices it all the time,” Laughlin observed. “Number one it was rolling, he gets it flat, then he flips it around Dougie Hamilton, catches it a second time. That is the play of the night for sure. Maybe it’s the play of the year!”

Laughlin pointed out that Oshie likely gained this wizardry due to his pregame warmup routine with Jason Serbus. The trainer will throw Oshie a puck from the bench which the forward catches on his blade. Oshie then does a puck-juggling routine.

“We always call him the hands guy,” Laughlin said. “That is the video that proves our point.”

“Practice is one thing, the speed of an NHL game to pull that off… impressive,” Beninati said.

Oshie still has no goals on the season, but that may be one of the most memorable plays of his Caps career.

Screenshot: Monumental Sports Network