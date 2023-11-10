Darcy Kuemper will not dress against Devils after being ‘nicked up’ in 4-3 loss to Panthers

Hunter Shepard, the Hershey Bears’ starting goaltender, was called up to the Washington Capitals on Friday for his second stint with the NHL team the season.

While the move seemed curious at first, the reason became crystal clear when Spencer Carbery held his press conference with media after the team’s morning skate in Newark, NJ.

Darcy Kumper has a minor injury.

According to Carbery, Kuemper got hurt in the team’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. Kuemper was able to take the ice for the team’s skate but was limited.

“He got a little nicked up last game,” Carbery said. “[It’s] just precautionary. So Shep will come up. We’ll have three (goaltenders) right now. He’s on the ice and skating and all that, but just a little nicked up.”

Charlie Lindgren will get the start against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center Friday night and Shepard, who beat the Devils in his NHL debut on October 25, will serve as the backup per the Capitals’ Mike Vogel. Shepard will also provide insurance and give the Caps another option if Kuemper is unable to play Saturday against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

Tonight’s start against the Devils marks Lindgren’s third of the season and his second in a week. He notched his first victory of the season in a 35-save outing against the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 4.

Kuemper’s sidelining comes as he’s posted poor numbers to start the year. The 2022 Stanley Cup champion has a 3-3-2 record along with a 3.07 goals against average and .892 save percentage.

