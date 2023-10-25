Hunter Shepard wins NHL debut against the New Jersey Devils

Hunter Shepard, with his mother and father in attendance at Prudential Center, won his NHL debut against the New Jersey Devils 6-4 on Wednesday.

The 2023 AHL Playoffs MVP stopped 18 of 22 shots for his first career victory in the big leagues.

HUNTER SHEPARD FIRST CAREER WIN APPRECIATION POST pic.twitter.com/Qqi5DMALWe — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 26, 2023

Shepard blanked the Devils in the first and third periods, helping Washington secure their first regulation win of the season.

“Thanks for sticking with it in the second there,” Shepard said after receiving the milestone game puck from Alex Ovechkin in the locker room. “Thanks for sticking with it. It was a great win for us.”

Ending the night with smiles and hugs#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/Rwaqmi8NQO — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 26, 2023

He took a photo with the biscuit afterward.

Shepard also snapped a pic with all of his friends and family in attendance.

It was a Shepard Family affair in Jersey this evening ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OgtzY4znlD — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 26, 2023

Shepard’s mother, Terri, appeared emotional several times during the night, including when she first saw her son take the ice and when he officially won his debut.

“It’s been amazing,” she said during the first period to TNT’s Jackie Redmond. “It’s been quite a journey for him and all of us. To be here is pretty special.”

Terri then appeared to interrupt the interview cheering after Anthony Mantha scores to make it 1-0.

The Caps score while Hunter Shepard's parents were being interviewed 🔥👏 pic.twitter.com/7gOXeXEvW7 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 25, 2023

Much like Alex Ovechkin’s parents, Terri and Mark did not sit together — except for when they did the initial interview. Mark preferred to get a view behind his son’s goal.

The Capitals gave Shepard the rookie treatment to start the night, letting him take the ice first for warmups. Instead of taking laps, Shepard ambled over to the sideboards in neutral to stretch, creating an anti-climatic moment.

Hunter Shepard to the ice in Newark for his NHL debut… pic.twitter.com/lXV7P0Jd6t — John Walton (@JohnWaltonPxP) October 25, 2023

Per the Hershey Bears, Shepard is the 65th Bears player to make his NHL debut with Washington since the two teams entered into an affiliation agreement prior to the 2005-06 season. He is the second Bear to debut with Washington this season, joining Hardy Haman Aktell, who skated in his inaugural NHL game on Oct. 21 at Montreal. Shepard is the first Hershey goaltender to debut with Washington since Zach Fucale on Nov. 11, 2021 at Detroit.

Screenshot: @Capitals/X