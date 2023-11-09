Capitals send Mike Sgarbossa back to Hershey Bears, place Trevor van Riemsdyk on injured reserve

The Washington Capitals sent forward Mike Sgarbossa back to the Hershey Bears, Thursday night.

Sgarbossa was originally recalled by the Capitals ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Florida Panthers after center Evgeny Kuznetsov had missed the prior two days of practice. Kuznetsov, a game-time decision, ended up playing and Sgarbossa was healthy-scratched.

In addition to Sgarbossa’s demotion, the Capitals also announced that they placed defender Trevor van Riemsdyk on injured reserve.

The Capitals made their way to New Jersey on Thursday after holding a lightly attended, optional practice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex earlier in the day. The team will take on the Devils on Friday night and then head right to Long Island to visit the New York Islanders on Saturday.

As things currently stand, the Capitals are carrying just 11 forwards on their road trip as Anthony Mantha did not travel with the group due to the scary head injury he suffered against the Panthers. It is unknown yet if Nic Dowd made the plane up to Newark as that decision was reportedly to be made after Thursday’s skate.

Even if Dowd is traveling and good to play on Friday, the Capitals will likely recall another forward before the game against the Devils. Head coach Spencer Carbery made it known that he wants the team to have 13 forwards on their roster for the weekend’s back-to-back.

TvR heads to the injured reserve after not playing against Florida due to a lower-body injury he suffered against the Columbus Blue Jackets last week. The veteran blueliner has been skating but did not travel to New Jersey.

“Positive signs for him,” Carbery said Wednesday. “Not going to play tonight but we’ll see how he feels tomorrow and then into the weekend. Maybe the backend of the back-to-back but we’ll see.”

TvR heading onto the IR does free up an extra roster spot if the Capitals need to recall two players instead of just one.

Here’s the team’s press release on the moves:

Capitals Loan Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk placed on IR ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Mike Sgarbossa to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. In addition, the Capitals have placed defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk on Injured Reserve (IR). Sgarbossa, 31, leads Hershey in scoring with 12 points (3g, 9a) in 11 games this season and ranks tied for first on the team in game-winning goals (2). The 6’0”, 185-pound center recorded 58 points (21g, 37a) in 60 regular-season games with Hershey in 2022-23, his fifth season with the Bears. Last season, Sgarbossa led Hershey in assists, points and power-play assists (16) and ranked tied for first on the team in game-winning goals (5), second in power-play points (18), tied for second in plus/minus (+19) and third in goals. Sgarbossa’s 58 points marked his highest single season point total since 2018-19 (65p in 75 GP), his first season with the Bears, while his 37 assists marked a career high. In 229 games with Hershey, Sgarbossa has recorded 206 points (82g, 124a). The Campbellville, Ontario native has appeared in 17 games with the Capitals since the 2019-20 season, recording six points (2g, 4a). In 65 career NHL games with the Capitals, Florida Panthers, Anaheim Ducks and Colorado Avalanche, Sgarbossa has recorded 16 points (4g, 12a). Sgarbossa has recorded 405 points (154g, 251a) in 541 career AHL games with the Bears, Manitoba Moose, San Diego Gulls, Springfield Thunderbirds, Lake Erie Monsters and Norfolk Admirals.

