Trevor van Riemsdyk suffers lower-body injury early against Blue Jackets, out for rest of game

Trevor van Riemsdyk only lasted three shifts before leaving Saturday’s Capitals-Blue Jackets game due to a lower-body injury.

Shortly after retreating to the locker room, TVR was announced to be out for the rest of the game by Capitals PR.

#ALLCAPS This is what happened to Trevor Van Riemsdyk pic.twitter.com/LQhFq6sR2U — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) November 5, 2023

Monumental Sports Network showed a replay where it appears van Riemsdyk got hurt. As TVR skated wide behind the net trying to defend Blues Jackets’ forward Justin Danforth, his legs awkwardly banged into the end boards and his left skate caught a rut along the edge of the ice. van Riemsdyk immediately looked uncomfortable, holding up his left leg at the knee and grimacing in pain.

TVR skated back to the bench and made his way down to the locker room with 14:44 remaining in the first period. Alex Alexeyev replaced TVR and slid up to the second pairing, skating with Rasmus Sandin. Minutes later, Capitals PR made the announcement TVR was out for the rest of the night.

INJURY UPDATE: #Caps defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk sustained a lower body injury and will not return to tonight’s game. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) November 4, 2023

van Riemsdyk skated only 1:34 before getting injured.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB