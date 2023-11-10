Capitals recall Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Hunter Shepard from Hershey

The Washington Capitals made several important roster moves ahead of its game against the New Jersey Devils, Friday night.

With Anthony Mantha unable to travel on the road trip, the Capitals recalled 2022 Stanley Cup champion Nicolas Aube-Kubel from the Hershey Bears. Mantha, who was hit in the side of the head by a deflected shot, was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Nic Dowd is is also back and off IR after missing the last nine games due to an upper-body injury.

In a more surprising move, Hunter Shepard was recalled from Hershey giving the Capitals three goaltenders for the time being. Charlie Lindgren missed time earlier in the season due to injury.

Down in Hershey, to accommodate Shepard’s recall, Mitch Gibson was re-assigned from South Carolina (ECHL) to the AHL.

