Charlie Lindgren and wife Mikkayla announce Lindy’s Lineup, an adaptive youth sports program

Washington Capitals backup goaltender Charlie Lindgren and his wife Mikkayla announced on Friday that they’ve started a program called Lindy’s Lineup. The goal of the program is to provide opportunities in adaptive sports for local youth and children enrolled in special education classrooms.

The Capitals’ press release outlines that the Lindgren’s were inspired to start the program due to Mikkayla’s background and current career in pediatric occupational therapy.

“Mikki and I are thrilled to launch Lindy’s Lineup to help kids thrive, whether in the classroom or through adaptive sports,” Lindgren said in the release. “We hope this program makes a tangible impact in our community and are excited to connect with kids from across the region.”

“Adaptive sports” are competitive or recreational sports for people with disabilities. For example, sled hockey, wheelchair racing, and various modified track and field events.

For Lindy’s Lineup first event, they’ll be teaming up with Nic and Paige Dowd’s program Dowd’s Crowd and the DC-based nonprofit So Kids Soar later in November. Dowd’s Crowd was started by the Dowds to provide opportunities for children with sensory issues the ability to attend and enjoy a Caps game.

So Kids Soar provides free adaptive activities to youth with physical and developmental disabilities. The program was initially brought to the DC area as Dreams For Kids DC in 2009.

