Capitals vs Hurricanes live analysis and updates (February 14, 2023)

The Washington Capitals, teetering in playoff position, are facing one of the most challenging and pivotal parts of their schedule, a stretch of three games in five days that sees them play the Carolina Hurricanes twice and the Florida Panthers.

The Capitals will do so without Alex Ovechkin, who is taking a leave of absence to reportedly be with his ailing father, Mikhail, in Russia and Aliaksei Protas whose wife is expecting their first child.

The Hurricanes come into Capital One Arena as the Metropolitan Division leader in the standings. The Canes, who have won 34 of 52 games this season, have a plus-33 goals differential. The Hurricanes are led by Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas who have both scored over 20 goals this season.

Today’s game is back on NBC Sports Washington and puck drop is shortly after 7:00 pm.

Tonight’s giveaway

It’s Jo Dabney’s rally towel giveaway night! Jo is a RMNB reader and Black Girls Hockey Club member. <3 https://twitter.com/Capitals/status/1625625626584424449

No Ovechkin or Protas.

Happy Valentine’s Day

1st Period

Milano-Backstrom-Johansson and TVR-Irwin get the start. Darcy Kuemper will oppose Frederik Andersen in net.

Important goal song update news.

The start of the game was delayed 10 minutes due to the net camera falling off.

Svechnikov to the box for tripping at the 8:38 mark of the period. The Capitals get their first power play.

Surprise, surprise, the Ovechkinless power play did not look dangerous.

🚨 1-0 Hurricanes. Brett Burns’ point shot hits off Conor Sheary and in. The goal came at the 15 minute mark of the first period. And so it begins…

The Hurricanes are 26-4-4 when scoring first. It’s the most wins in the NHL.

🚨 1-1 tie. TJ Oshie scores on a diving one-timer after Joe Snively hits him streaking to the net. It’s a McNuggets Minute goal because it was scored with 58 seconds remaining. Wild.

Caps playing some inspired hockey to finish the period.

The Capitals outshot the Hurricanes 10-5 but they were mostly harmless from the perimeter. The Hurricanes out-attempted the Capitals 18-11 at 5v5. The Capitals have the expected goals edge but just barely, 0.70 to 0.69.

2nd Period

It feels like this second period is going to have a big shadow over whatever happens for the rest of the week.

🚨 2-1 Hurricanes. SEEING-EYE PUCK after the biscuit deflects off Paul Stastny. The goal came at the 2:33 mark.

🚨 2-2 tie. Joe Snively with an incredible snipe. He’s keeping the Capitals in this one. The goal came at the 6:23 mark.

Conor Sheary to the box for slashing.

🚨 3-2 Hurricanes. Stefan Noesen with a sick tip of a point shot on the power play. The Canes are back in the league. The goal came at the 11:38 mark.

Andrei Svechnikov to the box for hooking TVR. The penalty was at the 14:16 mark. Big power play upcoming for the Capitals.

Capitals have 71 seconds of zone time during the man advantage but do virtually nothing with it.

Capitals immediately back to the power play. Martin Necas to the box for high-sticking Garnet Hathaway at the 16:54 mark.

Caps PP shows some life. Has a few chances via Anthony Mantha in front of the net.

The Capitals are outshooting the Hurricanes 23 to 21 but the Canes are beginning to put on a clinic in 5v5 shot attempts, 39-30. The Capitals are still narrowly edging the Canes in expected goals, 2.23 to 2.20.

3rd Period

Hurricanes start the period with two big scoring chances. Capitals better matchi this energy.

Joe Snively with another big chance. It’s too bad Laviolette is barely playing him.

Anthony Mantha hits the crossbar hard on a breakaway. Like I’m shocked the bar didn’t disintegrate from the force of the puck.

🚨 3-3 tie. Joe Snively’s one-timer gets stopped by the Hurricanes. Trevor van Riemsdyk finds the rebound and scores. The goal comes 9:39 into the period. Snively has created and been on the ice for all three goals.

Rod Brind’Amour successfully challenged the goal for goaltender interference. Strome and Oshie were in the crease and interfered with Frederik Andersen.

